Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik suspects Mihir’s involvement in jewellery theft

MUMBAI: The episode starts with the Goenkas being tensed after the high-security van carrying jewellery worth crores goes missing. Samarth suspects Mihir Kapoor's involvement in the theft because he feels the latter has a lot to gain. Akhil seconds Samarth's views but Manish disagrees. However, Kartik gets influenced by Samarth's view about Mihir Kapoor and feels he has a role to play in stealing the jewellery.

In a fit of rage, Kartik throws things around in his room to express his frustration. Naira consoles him by hugging him and assures things will be fine soon. The seeds of insecurity that people had sown in his mind manifest into anger on Naira. He asks Naira not to sympathise with his situation.

Instead, he tells her not to worry about her image because she is the face of Mihir Kapoor's brand. Naira makes attempts to pacify Kartik and tell him Mihir Kapoor is innocent, but he refuses to believe her. Naira tries to make him realise that no one is thinking of the real culprit. She feels that someone else is responsible for the theft and focusing on Mihir Kapoor could give the real culprit enough time to run away.

Meanwhile, Manish, who is shaken by the theft that has landed him in deep trouble, comes to know that the Jadejas has slapped a notice against Kartik for causing embarrassment to them and not delivering the jewellery on time. He asks Naira to save his son from the trouble. Manish has faith in Naira because she has come to their rescue every time the Goenkas have been in a problem.

Kartik visits his office to ask all his managers to be vigilant. He also appoints a detective to find who has tried to sabotage his image. Later, the detective informs Kartik about spotting Mihir at 'chor bazaar'. Kartik rushes towards the market to get hold of Mihir and succeeds in catching him red-handed.