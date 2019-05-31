News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik throws tantrum as Naira chose Mihir

31 May 2019 11:10 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is set to showcase some interesting twists and turns.    

Loyal audience of the show know that Manish asks Naira to work with Mihir in their new business project.

Naira chooses Kartik for the project, but the latter is unaware about the same. Manish pressurises Naira to work with Mihir and not Kartik due to his health condition.

Bound with Manish’s promise, Naira too hides the matter from Kartik and lies to him. Her lies build misunderstanding and insecurities in Kartik’s mind.   

Kartik starts throwing tantrums as Naira chose Mihir over him for business purpose.

past seven days