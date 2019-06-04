News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik's hatred for Naira alive even after 5 years

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jun 2019 09:04 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase the heartbreaking separation of adorable couple Kartik and Naira.

Their relationship ends after Mihir and Mitali’s entry in their lives.

Kartik questions Naira for having a one-night stand with Mihir.

Subsequently, Naira meets with an accident while driving her car in anger.

Naira’s death is a big shock for Kartik and the families. Interestingly, Naira survives the accident but chooses her self-respect over Kartik.

After 5 years, Kartik, who believes that Naira is no more, shockingly still hates her for cheating on him.

Well, it will be interesting to see what unfolds next in the show.

