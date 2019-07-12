Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Manish blames Kartik for Suhasini’s health

MUMBAI: In the last episode, we see how Naira is surprised to spot Kartik seeking help at her doorstep. Elsewhere, the Goenkas are baffled on finding Suhasini lying unconscious on the floor. Kartik, Manish and Suwarna rush Suhasini to the hospital while the rest of the family reaches to the hospital. Kartik gets devastated as he feared Suhasini was struck with a terminal illness. He recalls the moment when he had lost his child and then Naira and was not prepared to loose Suhasini just yet. Manish gets emotional and tells Kartik to tell the doctors to take care of Suhasini in best of their abilities. Kartik too gets emotional as he thought just when he had found happiness after meeting Kairav, life has turned unfair once again. Surekha tried to call Akhil and inform him about Suhasini's condition but his phone was unreachable. Just then, the doctor tells the family that Suhasini had a heart attack and that they will have to operate her.



The doctors also tell the family that no matter what the circumstances, they needed to keep her away from stress and look after her. With a heavy heart, Kartik goes inside the operation theatre to see Suhasini one last time before she gets operated while the family discuss about Vedika and Kartik’s marriage. They regret having gone against Suhasini’s wish to get Kartik and Vedika married and Manish blames Kartik for Suhasini’s health. Kartik was haunted by Manish’s words and feels helpless, as he thought he would have to go against his wish and get married to Vedika. Akhil sees Naira with Kairav and decided to learn the truth about Naira. She brings Kairav to school, where other children ask Kairav to make them meet his father. Lisa hears the whole conversation and tells Naira that it was time, she makes Kairav meet Kartik and tells her that it wasn't fair for Kairav to go through an unnecessary struggle. Lisa looks for Kartik on the internet and finds an article about Suhasini’s heart attack.



Naira reminisces moments spent with Suhasini and feels bad for her, as it was the second attack that she was down with. She remembered how badly Suhasini wanted to see Kartik’s child and feels guilty to have kept Kairav hidden. Naira recalls Suhasini tells her that her soul would never rest if she died before seeing her grandson. Akhil returns to Mumbai and finds Suhasini in a critical condition. While the family discuss Kartik’s marriage with Vedika, Akhil thinks about Naira, whom he had seen in Goa. Manish comes inside the ward and assures Suhasini that she would soon recover. Suhasini tells Manish that she could no more see Kartik in a miserable and lonely state and tells him that after Naira died, she had continuously seen Kartik lonely and unhappy. She tells Manish that she no more wished to live, as she did not have the courage to see Kartik alone. Akhil gets confused and comtemplates whether or not he should tell everyone about Naira. He wondered what had made Naira hide her truth from everyone from so long. Meanwhile, Vedika made sure everyone was comfortable in their own skin and be able to deal with the stress.