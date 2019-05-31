Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Manish insists Naira must work with Mihir; Kartik unhappy

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Naira taking good care of Kartik as he tries to recuperate from the physical and mental agony. As the best wife, Naira does all that she can do, but Kartik feels neglected because he has allowed insecurities to overpower his sense of reasoning and understanding.

Mihir's emergence in Naira's professional life has made Kartik feel vulnerable. Naira's success in the professional sphere and the appreciation she has garnered has cornered Kartik. Though he tries not to get bogged down by negative thoughts, his flickering mind compels him to act unreasonably.

Naira spends substantial time with Kartik to make him feel better and help him heal, but he refuses to let negativity go from his mind. Kartik gets irritated with the slightest of comments, and he reacts rudely and ends up hurting his loved ones.

Mihir visits Goenka villa after being requested by Manish to discuss work. But his presence makes Kartik feel uncomfortable. He wonders why Mihir has come after being called by Manish. Even Naira is surprised to know that Manish has requested Mihir to visit Goenka Villa.

Manish asks Akhil and Samarth to take Kartik to his room while he tells Naira to stay back. He requests Naira to work with Mihir on a project the Goenkas have in hand as he believes Kartik will not be able to take responsibility owing to the injury. Unfortunately, Kartik comes to know about the order placed by the Malhotras through the intercom. He wants Naira to reject Manish's request and tell him that she would only work with Kartik.

But Manish and Naira's conversation remains incomplete as Samarth intervenes to inform them about Mihir's request to leave early.

After Mihir leaves Goenka Villa, Manish requests Naira to agree to his proposal, but she refuses to do so stating that Kartik is capable of handling the crisis. But Manish fears that Kartik may not be able to handle the pressure owing to his condition. Naira is not convinced but reluctantly agrees to Manish's request to keep up his words.

Later in the day, Kartik secretly reads Mihir's text messages to Naira and comes to know that his wife will be working with him on the project assigned by his father.

Kartik's doubts about Naira's commitment grow stronger and he starts to feel more insecure.

