Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Manish suffers a heart attack

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Goenkas dealing with embarrassment after Purushottam Ajmera aka Puru's real character gets exposed. They had held Puru in high esteem and could have never fathomed such behaviour from him. Nonetheless, after getting his arrested for the crime he has committed, the Goenkas try to move on.



Manish expresses his desire to have kachoris made by Naira. He asks her to prepare them for him, and she is happy to see the family back to normalcy.



Naira prepares Manish' favourite food but is unaware of the shocker that is in store for them. Incidentally, since morning, Manish feels under the weather and his sickness is probably indicative of a possible threat to his life.



Kartik receives a call from the office and is shocked to know that Puru, who had joined a project with them, has withdrawn his financial support. This development has resulted in a financial crisis for the Goenkas. The abrupt withdrawal of funds has cost the Goenkas a sum of Rs 500 crores.



The Goenkas have borrowed a loan from the bank and have invested in jewellery for sales. All the investors who have learned about Puru's arrest have also expressed concerns regarding their stake in the project.



Kartik is taken aback after realising that they are doomed. He tries to stop him from visiting the office, but before he can reveal the truth, Manish comes to know that they on the verge of being destroyed.



Manish suffers a heart attack after not being able to handle the stress caused due to the massive loss. Manish gets admitted to the hospital and undergoes treatment. Akhil and Kartik hold themselves responsible for Manish's condition, but Naira asks them not to feel guilty.



Puru has proved how shallow a character he is by avenging his sister's children.