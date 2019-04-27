Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Manish's condition worsens; Suvarna shattered

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Kartik, who is agonised see his father in a critical condition, asking him to wake up. Like a doting son, Kartik sits besides Manish and motivates him to get on to the road to recovery.



Dadi consoles him, but she also breaks down after not being able to see her elder son lying unconscious. Kartik calls Suvarna and asks her to visit the hospital at the earliest. For the unversed, Suvarna was looking after her sister in another hospital. She had not been staying with the Goenkas for quite a few weeks since she had to take care of her sibling.



Suvarna rushes to the hospital and is shattered to see Manish lying unconscious. She gets into depression and panics. She keeps asking people if Manish would be out of danger. Suvarna loses control of her senses and cries inconsolably.



Meanwhile, the staff members from the office keep calling Akhil and Kartik to inform them about the investors' demand for repayment of funds.



Naira feels they must attend to the calls from the office, but Manish chooses to ignore them. Dadi requests Naira to understand the gravity of the situation and asks her to leave. When Naira reaches Goenka Villa, a group of investors barge in and demand the return of the funds.



Naira handles them sensibly and convinces them to give her some time to make the necessary arrangements. She requests them to honour their longtime association with the Goenkas by giving them a few days.



After considering Naira's earnest request, the investors agree to give her a day to settle their dues. Later, when she shares the same with Kartik, he appreciates her for convincing the investors by buying time.



Naira and Kartik, who know that they have little time in hand, decide to make new proposals to convince the investors not to withdraw support.