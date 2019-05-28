Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mitali spews venom against Naira

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Kartik telling Naira that the car had brown down and that he had no intentions of keeping an eye on her. Naira, who knows Kartik trusts her completely, asks him why he didn't visit her office instead of getting sitting outside in the heat.



When Kartik regains the balance of his thoughts, he asks Naira to sit in the car to drive her back home. But Mihir, who receives a text message from a client, shows it to Naira and discusses work with her.



Mitali's words resonate in Kartik's ears when he sees Mihir and Naira having a professional conversation. Later, Kartik asks Mihir to discuss work with Naira on the phone.



On the way home, Kartik wishes to speak about Mitali's insecurities but stops himself from doing so. He tries to know more about Mihir Kapoor from Naira, but she says that he keeps his professional and personal lives separate, and hence very little is known about him.



Meanwhile, Gayu overhears Dadi telling Swarna that she has not been able to accept Gayu because she has someone else's child in her womb. Hence, she refuses to give the ancestral jewellery of the Goenkas to Gayu while attending the wedding ceremony of the Jadejas and the Scindias.



Gayu leaves for Singhania Niwas without informing anyone because she gets hurt by Dadi's comments.



When Naira returns home, Swarna informs her about Gayu. Before leaving for Singhania Niwas to bring Gayu back, Naira confronts Dadi for being rude towards a woman who is expecting. Swarna asks Naira to remain tight-lipped about the issue because she doesn't want Kartik to fight with Dadi.



Naira leaves for Singhania Niwas stating that she has important work in the office. Kartik, who has been feeling insecure about his relationship with Naira, wonders why she left all of a sudden. During Naira's absence, Mitali makes several phone calls to Kartik to speak ill about his wife and her boyfriend's relationship.



Meanwhile, Naira, who is on her way to Goenka Villa along with Gayu, receives a call from Mihir, who informs her about a meeting with a client. Naira gets dropped midway while Gayu heads for Goenka Villa.

Mitali informs him about Naira's meeting with Mihir. After rejecting disturbing thoughts, Kartik thinks of finding out if there's any truth to Mitali's fears, but in the end, stops himself from doing anything that would insult his relationship with Naira.To make thinks alright between him and his wife, Kartik decides to do something.