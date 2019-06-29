Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira and Kartik fight over text

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Naira taking care of Kairav. He woke up and looked for Kartik. He shouted to his dad. Naira asked him if he met his dad, who dropped him home. Kairav told him that his dad came for him because of a simple phone call. Naira told him that his dad wasn’t here, he shouldn’t talk to strangers. She got angry at him for his disobedience and carelessness. She told him how worried she was for him. She asked him if he did not live here anymore. Kairav wanted to meet Kartik. He was sure that Kartik was his dad. He told Naira that he had seen the pink sky and rainbow when he met his dad. She got confused hearing him. She asked him to rest in his room. She picked Kartik’s jacket and felt the same perfume essence. She felt this couldn’t be possible that Kartik met their son. Kartik rushed to the hotel and met Dadi and Vedika. He found Vedika unwell. Dadi asked Kartik to be with Vedika and take care of her.

Kartik wanted to arrange a doctor for Vedika. He went to the reception to arrange a doctor. Dadi told Vedika that Kartik worried for her and he will support her in the exhibition too. Vedika got happy. Kairav stayed upset with Naira. She explained him how much she loved him. She told him that she was scared of losing him. He asked her to meet his dad once. She agreed for his sake. He asked her to take him to his dad. She agreed to his request. She got emotional. Kartik too wanted to meet Kairav and his mum. He thought to help Vedika in her work first. Naira told her friend that she would file the complaint against that stranger, who had provoked Kairav to run from the school by giving a false hope. She wanted to talk to Kartik first.

Kartik did the arrangements of the art exhibition and asked Vedika to take rest. Vedika liked Kartik’s helpful gesture. Kartik asked Dadi and Vedika to have food. Dadi saw Kartik and Vedika bonding. Naira called him up, while he was with Dadi. He didn’t answer her call. Naira didn’t know how to connect with him. He informed him by a text that she was Kairav’s mum; she needed to talk to him. Kartik got worried and replied that he couldn’t talk right now. Dadi didn’t want him to get busy on calls. Naira scolded him for instigating her child. Kartik and Naira chatted and fought. They both got upset on each other. They decided to meet for a serious talk. Naira wanted to beat him and teach him a lesson. Naira’s friend asked her not to fight with the stranger and meet him well. Kartik wanted to clear the misunderstandings.

He wanted to tell Naira how he met Kairav and developed the bonding. Naira didn’t want to forgive the stranger. Naira dreamt of Kartik and Kairav’s meet. She got worried by her sudden dream. She thought Kartik could never come in their lives. She got emotional that her dream wouldn’t come true. She looked ahead to the exhibition where she could put up a stall to earn money. She thought to meet Kairav’s fake dad. Naira and Kartik would meet in the exhibition.