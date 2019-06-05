Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira falls ill in Mihir’s room

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kartik and Naira returning to Goenka Villa after a disappointing date. Both Kartik and Naira are upset with each other but choose not to communicate to clear the air. This deafening silence widens the rift between them. When Kartik tries to get closer to Naira, she avoids getting intimate with him because she awaits confirmed reports of her pregnancy. Kartik misunderstands her and gets upset after she avoids getting intimate with him.



The next morning, Dadi organises a Puja at then Goenka villa to ward off evil and negativity. She asks Naira to devote her time to home and take care of Kartik. Naira, who is hurt by Dadi's rude behaviour, asks her how she has not fulfilled the duties of the daughter-in-law of the house. Naira desperately awaits a call from her doctor to know what her reports say regarding her pregnancy.



Mihir, who is at the venue of the royal wedding, calls Naira to take her help. The locker that has the Royals' jewellery needs Naira's fingerprint to open. He requests her to visit the venue for a few minutes to help him open the locker.



Naira reaches the venue and solves the issue but feels unwell. Mihir asks her to take rest in the room allotted to him. Naira initially refuses to stay back, but after her condition worsens, she rushes to his room to visit the restroom. For those who joined in late, Naira is pregnant, and her sickness is nothing but early symptoms of pregnancy.



A while later, Naira falls unconscious on the ground behind a sofa. Mihir enters the room without knowing that Naira has fallen unconscious. He is not even aware that Naira is present there.



While taking a break from work, Mihir drops coffee on his jacket and changes it before visiting the marriage hall.



Meanwhile, Mitali sends a photograph of Naira to Kartik informing him about her attendance at the royal wedding. Kartik heads for the marriage venue to check if Naira is present there.



Sometime later, when Naira regains consciousness, she leaves Mihir's room. Mitali sees Naira coming out of Mihir's room and misinterprets the whole incident. She finds Naira's earring there, and to prove that her doubts are not baseless, hands them over to Kartik. Kartik is shocked to see Naira's earring.