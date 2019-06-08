Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira meets with an accident

MUMBAI: The Episode starts with Kartik crying in his room and Naira leaving the house. She cries and recalls their marriage. She thinks of his words and drives off from there. Kartik shouts Naira. Naira says Kartik, why did you do this….. He throws the things. He recalls her words. She sees a truck coming her way. Truck stops. Driver says this girl will die. Kartik says what did I do, how can I ask such a thing. She drives to the dangerous construction site. The workers blow mines to break rocks. The man says this road is closed, the blast is going to be big one, it may cause a landslide. Kartik asks where are you Naira…. The bulb blasts. Her pic catches fire. He leaves.

The man sees clear route and signs the other man. He sees a car going and worries. He signs the other man to stop. The other man blasts the road. Naira recalls Kartik and cries. The blast occurs. The men run to see. Everyone comes home. Kartik shouts Naira, I m sorry. Everyone asks what happened. Kartik asks did you see Naira. Suwarna says no, we just came back from temple. Dadi asks what happened. Kartik says I made a big mistake. He calls out Naira. The men go to see and see the car burning. They see Naira lying unconscious inside. They say we can’t wait, we have to get her out, we can call her home. They get a file fallen out of the car and check it. Manish asks what happened, tell us. The man says call isn’t answered. Kartik shouts Naira. Manish says maybe Naira is at home. Samarth says just her phone is here. The man says the girl won’t get saved, call an ambulance fast. Naira says Kartik….. Kartik cries. He gets a call. The man asks Kartik? Kartik gets shocked. He stumbles. Manish asks what happened. Kartik says Naira…. and runs out of the house. Everyone runs after him.

The man says we will try to save her. Other men stop him. Kartik leaves in the car. Dadi says Kartik isn’t fine. Samarth says we will also go. They leave. Suwarna says I hope Naira is fine. She goes to Kartik’s room and sees things here and there. She sees Naira’s burnt pic. She calls Manish and asks him to tell her if he finds Naira, the room was messed up like they had a fight, like any storm came. Everyone worries. Kartik says I m coming Naira. Kartik reaches. The man says the girl isn’t inside. Kartik shouts Naira. The men catch him. Kartik says leave me. The man says she isn’t inside the car, maybe she is close, don’t take risk to go ahead, this area is of mining.

Naira says sorry baby, we would have got suffocated in the car, so I came out, sorry to take this step in anger, I didn’t think of you, we will go back to Kartik. Kartik looks for her. Samarth asks what….. Manish and Samarth see the burning car. Dadi and everyone cry. Kartik gets hurt in his foot. He sits there and removes the thorn from his foot. Naira sees him and says Kartik…. baby your Papa has come, everything will get fine now. He turns to see. He doesn’t see her because of fog/smoke. Naira extends hand to him and cries seeing him leave. She recalls his words and holds her head. She faints. Morey saiyyan…plays… Kartik hears a sound and stops. Another blast happens.

Everyone is seen crying for Naira’s death in her funeral ceremony. Manish consoles Kartik and Dadi. Kartik recalls Naira’s words. He asks why did you leave me. Everyone cries for Naira. Lav asks why did she go to blast site, who had sent her there. Kartik recalls his words. He thinks I looked for her so much and didn’t find her. He recalls Samarth taking him since its not safe to stay at blast site. Kartik shouts Naira….. FB ends. Kartik cries holding her pic.