Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira misses Kartik

The episode starts with Kartik seeing Naira’s picture. He gets a call. Naira gets a cake. Kairav asks why don’t you make kachoris. She thinks of Kartik and says it is a special day so I made sweets. He says my favourite is kachori. She says yes, I will make kachoris but for dinner, if Liza comes, she will eat all of the cake, have it fast. He asks where is my Papa. She cries and eats the cake. He eats the cake.

It is Vansh’s first day at school. Manish gives a gift. Vansh says wow, a biker’s jacket. Manish says Suwarna you are coming along on my next bike ride. Vansh smears cake on Kartik’s face. Samarth stops Vansh. Vansh says it is between me and my bro. Gayu says Kartik has pampered him. Dadi says Vansh is much pampered, but I am not saying anything as he has been with Kartik in bad times. Suwarna says he has made Kartik’s life better. Vedika sees Suwarna and says you can see love for Kartik in Naira’s eyes, see love for him in my eyes too. She goes to Kartik. She gives him a tissue to clean his face.

The lady asks Dadi about their marriage, people have started commenting, it has been a long time, everyone asks the same thing. Suwarna says then let them ask. The lady says it has been five years now. Suwarna says this time isn’t right for this. The lady says people are passing comments. Kartik hears them. Kairav comes and says I got to know who is my Papa, I have added his picture in family tree. Naira worriedly sees some pic. He asks her to get kachoris and goes. Kairav says you are my favourite actor, you become my Papa. Kartik recalls the ladies’ worlds. He takes a hot shower. He writes Naira’s name on the glass. He thinks why did I ask that question. Dadi says everyone tries to just explain to me, the point is, I am worried for Kartik and what’s Vedika’s mistake in this. Suwarna says we shouldn’t force him.

Manish says we will never force him, we can try to convince him. Dadi says Kartik brought Vedika here. Akhilesh says their past is so painful. They see Vedika. Vedika says I have you all, your love and respect, who could imagine that I would get all this after losing everything once, I am happy with my life, if you want to see Kartik happy, don’t put pressure on him, he has loved Naira a lot, it is very difficult to do this, let everything be the same, there is no use to complete relations without the intention. Everyone smiles.

Naira makes Kairav sleep. Kartik comes to her and says you are upset, but you still love me and miss me. She says no. He asks really. She says yes. He asks how do you remember me again and again. She sees Kairav sleeping. She calls Kartik at home. Kartik doesn’t answer. Suwarna answers. Naira hears her voice and cries.

Suwarna asks who is it. Naira disconnects and thinks I miss you all. Suwarna says Naira. Manish says you think it is Naira always with every blank call, it is time you accept this. He hugs Suwarna. Kairav wakes up and sees Naira crying. He turns to the other side.

It is morning. Naira thinks Kairav shouldn’t think of anything today, nothing should go wrong in school. Kairav plays and says mom looks very sad, she had cried in night. He prays for her. Liza asks what’s going on, did you make any girfriend in school. He says I go there to study, not for this. Liza says what an attitude and focus. He says you also focus, else you will fall. She says my balance will never. She falls. He laughs. He says you forgot Tina’s birthday. She says I didn’t remember. He says mum is sad, we have to make her happy. She says done, you don’t get sad. Naira asks Kairav to go and change.

Kartik buys flowers. He reaches Akshara Dance Academy. He says a lot of things have changed, but this place will always remain the way you wanted it to be, your memories are here, this time I will give you a good surprise, you will be delighted. Vedika asks the men to keep the statue. She greets Kartik. He asks what’s all this. She shows the statue. She says Naira’s birthday is coming, I thought of doing something special. He asks what’s the need to do this, I can take care of things here. She says I am sorry, I had no idea. He says ask me once before doing anything next time, sorry I shouldn’t be rude towards you. She says I am also sorry.