Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira Opposes Dadi

MUMBAI: The episode starts with everyone playing the riddles game. Kartik and Naira ask them to find the groom and bride’s name in the mehendi designs. They cheer for Samarth and Gayu. Puru holds a girl and stares at her. Naira goes to him. She sends the girl to fill mehendi in cones. She says we will have to apply mehendi to your hands too, because your hands aren’t in control. She goes. Samarth wins.



Everyone claps. Kartik says the groom’s family has won. Bhabhimaa says we will get many chances to win. Dadi says we will start mehendi rasam now. Gayu gets mehendi. Kartik says we will select the songs this time. Naira says we will dance on mismatch songs. Kartik and Naira dance. Puru looks at Naira. She dances with Kartik. Samarth dances with Gayu.



Everyone dances. Naira takes Mansi’s phone from Luv and goes to message Puru. She writes I will tell everything to Naira. He worries. He replies, what do you want to tell to Naira, do you have any complaints. She thinks its no use, I didn’t find out anything. He goes aside and calls Mansi. Naira answers the call. He asks did you get mad Mansi, will you tell the 15 year old incident now, who will believe you, do you have courage, don’t forget you are married now, your in laws will blame you too, its better you keep quiet. Naira cries.



She says he is taking advantage of it. Mansi comes with Anmol. Naira goes to Mansi. Anmol says sorry, we got late. He goes to dance. Naira sees Mansi getting scared of Puru. She takes Mansi with her and hugs. She says you have been bearing it since 15 years, I got to know what Puru did with you. Mansi cries and asks how do you. Naira says sorry, I know it is wrong to check phone without permission but I had to take your phone, it is enough now, he tried to do same thing with me, I had a hint of his intentions and failed him, we have to bring his truth out, so that he never does such things again, come with me, we will tell this to Kartik first. Mansi says no.



Naira says he hurt you, you shouldn’t hide this, I am with you, come with me, we will tell Kartik the truth, Kartik will teach him a lesson, have courage, I have sent a message to Kartik. Dadi comes and asks Mansi to go in. Mansi goes. Naira says we came here to order something.



Dadi says don’t lie to me. Naira says whatever Puru did with Mansi. Dadi says I know about it. Naira gets shocked. Dadi says maybe Mansi felt wrong, she was a kid. Naira says she must have felt disgusted, you should have asked Puru. Dadi says he is my brother, he helped us a lot, I can’t ask this to him. Naira says I have to ask him. Dadi says don’t be mad, you have to keep quiet like I have been quiet, I know you have called Kartik here, I have sent him away so that I can come here to talk to you, guests are at home, what are you doing. Naira asks how did you let this go, how can you say this, sorry, I will tell everyone about it. Dadi sits down and begs to Naira. She says I am ready to apologize to you, don’t tell anyone. Naira cries.



Naira says sorry, I have to say it, I will go and talk to Kartik. Dadi says it is better to stay silent, you think I didn’t feel bad or angry, I was not in a position to do anything. Naira asks why are you trying to save him. Dadi says no, I was trying to save Mansi and Anmol’s marriage, Rukmani will not spare Mansi on knowing this. Naira says this will encourage Puru, I have to stop him. Kartik comes there. Dadi says you won’t do anything, every family has some secrets, this is our family’s secret, be a good bahu and end it here, don’t ruin relations. Kartik says strange, where did Naira go.