Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira promises Kairav to take him to Kartik

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Kartik telling Mihir that he doesn't want to listen to any truth and asks him to leave. Naira sees this and feels the person who can't forgive a dead person how can he forgive a living person and decides to leave the place. She lashes out at imaginary Kartik about how she and her kid were punished despite doing no wrong. She tells him that it's better for Kairav to stay away from him.

Meanwhile, Kartik recalls his conversation with Mihir. After Naira left, Kartik tells Mihir that he doesn't want to listen to anything as he has no suspicions regarding him and Naira. He tells him he regrets asking that question to Naira and has been punished for it and breaks down. Vansh is upset with Kartik as he is not playing with him; he doesn't let him take a phone call and in that process drops his phone. Kartik asks him to wait for him downstairs as he will soon join him.

After Vansh leaves, Swarna enters his room and asks if something is troubling him. She asks him to share what is up. He shares about Kairav's phone call and tells her that he got a phone call from a kid who called him papa. Meanwhile, Kairav wakes up and tells Naira that Papa is great as he gave him the idea to fight with the goons, which unsettles Naira. Naira tells him that the man he is talking to is a stranger and not his father. He says he is telling the truth and she can check by talking to him. He desperately tries to prove his point, but Naira ignores his efforts.

On the other hand, Kartik talks about Kaira to Swarna and how he feels a strange connection with him. He tells her how he and his mother were in a problem and he gave him an idea and that worked. He asked Swarna if he is right or is wrong in talking to the kid. But Swarna tells him that how can he be wrong as he is not taking undue advantage of the kid. He just gave that kid some hope.

D'Souza uncle comes to Naira and tells her that her kid has been troubling her and asks her to talk to her husband and ask him not to disturb him. She asks him to give his number. When he asks how come she doesn't have her husband's number, she makes an excuse. He hands her his phone. Kartik calls on the phone at the same time. Naira is about to pick the call when Kairav comes and pulls Naira, and as a result, the cell phone falls from her hand. He asks her not to get angry with Papa. He requests her.

Naira says she won't say him anything but asks him to promise that he will never call on the number again. Later, Naira tries to pacify an upset Kairav and asks him to punish her. She apologises to Kairav and tries to cheer him up. When Naira asks him to promise that he won't do it again, Kairav asks her to promise that she will call his father as he wants to meet him. She promises him that they will meet his father on a special day when there will be two rainbows and the sky will turn pink and will shower lotus flowers. Kairav gets all excited to hear all this.