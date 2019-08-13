Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira reaches Goenka Villa to reconcile with Kartik

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Naira misunderstanding Kartik's intentions once again. She overhears him, telling Swarna that he wants to start life anew by marrying Vedika. Kartik, who hasn't been able to forget Naira or let anyone replace her in his life, agrees to marry Vedika to make his family happy. However, Swarna feels Kartik must introspect before deciding in haste that would complicate things further. Naira, who had reached Goenka Villa to reconcile with Kartik, leaves after secretly hearing his decision.

Meanwhile, Lisa, who wanted Naira to reunite with her family, wonders what she would have done. When she sees Naira back in the hospital, she realises that she has only made things worse. In the hospital, Naira runs around to purchase medicines from various counters. She gets annoyed with the hospital management for making her do all the work when her first task is to be by her child's side.

In the meantime, Kartik leaves in his car to meet Kairav in the hospital. He regrets hurting Vedika, but he feels Kairav needs him more at this point. When he finally sees Kairav lying unconscious in the hospital bed, he feels the agony of the child. However, as Kairav regains consciousness, he smiles and feels happy about his father's presence. Kartik promises him that he wouldn't leave him alone.

When Pallavi sees Kartik in the hospital, she takes a dig at him by saying he must first focus on his family. Kartik, who gets offended by Pallavi's remark, asks her to do her duty and not get into his personal space. For the unversed, Dr Pallavi Vyas is Vedika's best friend.

Elsewhere in the hospital, when a woman moves past Naira in a hurry, the medicine pouch falls off her hand, and a bottle rolls inside the gas chamber. Naira gets inside the gas chamber to find the bottle of medicine but gets locked inside.