Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira shocked to know about Kairav’s illness

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kairav spending a pleasant time with the Goenkas, winning their hearts with his adorable gestures. Later, Kartik gets emotional as Kairav leaves the house. Kartik gets disheartened to see Kairav leave while Suhasini tries to console Kartik and tells him to get ready. Kartik gets ready but couldn’t stop thinking about Naira. Samarth comes in Kartik’s room and tells him to come down, as the guests and media had come. While coming down, Kartik recollects Lisa telling him that they were put up in Hotel Palash which was the same hotel where his account got hacked and he had seen someone with a resemblance to Naira.

The media throws awkward questions at Kartik about Naira, however, he keeps calm and answers their questions with integrity. Here, Suhasini was worried as she could not find an important veneration item which the priest had told her to make Kartik and Vedika wear. Suwarna tells her to keep calm and not consider it a bad omen as the couple had blessings of everyone. Suwarna comes to the room where Kartik had kept the accounts of all the days he had to spend away from Naira. Suwarna feels Kartik’s pain and motivates him to move on. Kartik tells Suwarna that he feels that Naira was still alive and that there was an unexplained connection between Naira and Kairav.

Kairav comes out with Lisa and Naira walks a little ahead to avoid confrontation from Kairav. Naira and Lisa bring Kairav to the hospital where Kairav could not stop but brag about the Goenka house and its members. At the hospital, two ladies talk about Kartik and Vedika’s engagement which was being telecasted live on Udaipur New’s Channel. Naira could not help but listen to what they had to say and reminisces the moments spent with Kartik at their engagement. Just then, the doctor comes and takes Kairav for few tests. Kairav gets scared and runs to Naira while the doctors insist that Kairav had to be admitted immediately. Naira resisted to get Kairav admitted but Dr. Pallavi comes and tells Naira about Kairav’s terminal illness. Naira gets shocked to hear the results of Dr. Pallavi’s diagnosis. Pallavi tells Naira that Kairav was suffering from ASD and that he had a hole in his heart.