Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Puru vows to take revenge from Goenkas for getting him arrested

The episode starts with Ila, the only daughter of Puru, feeling ashamed of her father and refusing to be a part of Samarth and Gayu's wedding ceremony. She appreciates Naira for having the courage to call a spade a spade and admires Kartik for being a supportive life partner.



Akhil and Surekha feel sorry for their daughter, who had to go through the agony as a child. Puru had misbehaved with Mansi when she was a child. Suhasini, who is equally shocked to know about Puru's real character, asks everyone to cheer up for Samarth and Gayu.



After Ila leaves, Gayu and Samarth's wedding ceremony begins. Everyone is happy for the newly wedded couple, and the family rejoices every moment of the special occasion.



Later in the evening, Kartik heaps praise on his wife Naira for being bold and courageous. He gives her a trophy as a token of appreciation for what she has done for his sister. After months of separation and unavoidable circumstances, Kartik and Naira spend romantic times with each other.



On the one hand, Naira and Kartik are happy that they have been able to put Purushottam behind bars, and on the other, Dadi preempts trouble for her family. Manish and Akhil comfort her, but Dadi's fears are ready to manifest into reality.



Puru, who gets only one chance to make a phone call from the police station, dials Manish's number to threaten him of dire consequences. Puru says that if he could help them in times of need, he can destroy them whenever he feels. Manish is least perturbed about Puru's 'empty' threats, but Dadi fears the worst.