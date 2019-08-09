Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohsin Khan looks unrecognizable in THIS throwback photo

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan, who is one of the most popular television actors, enjoys a huge fan following. He is admired by his fans for his portrayal of characters in his shows. He has acted in shows such as Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He is currently winning hearts with his portrayal of Kartik Goenka in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.



The actor is pretty active on social media. He makes sure to update his followers about his whereabouts. Sometimes he shares his pictures from the sets and sometimes he also treats his fans by sharing throwback pictures. Recently, he shared another throwback picture wherein he is totally looking unrecognizable as his look is very different from what he sports now. Shaved head, thin moustache look, and his pose will make you think that the person is someone else. He posted the picture which sashayed his don side after he posted about his love for a popular film franchise Godfather.

Take a look below: