Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohsin Khan’s new achievement

05 Jun 2019 01:54 PM

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one of the most popular and successful television stars. His role as Kartik in one of the longest running serials, Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has made him a household name. He has gained extensive popularity through the show.      

The actor has a massive fan following. His charming personality and appealing looks make his female fans go weak in the knees.   

Mohsin is an active social media user and loves interacting with his fans. The hottie regularly keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts.

Newly, he took to Instagram and posted a picture with his awards as he crossed 1.4 million followers on the platform and hopes for many more in the years to come.

