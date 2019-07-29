Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi and others PARTY HARD

MUMBAI: The longest television serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai never fails to entertain audience. The show has been keeping the audience hooked to the TV screens with its gripping storyline. The soap is one of the most loved shows currently on Indian television. It features Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles.



The entire Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai family partied hard recently and it was a riot watching them have so much fun together. Shivangi donned a dark blue dungaree, while Mohsin wore a white T-shirt and military coloured jacket and denim. From singing to all the old retro songs to dancing to the tunes of the same, the team ringed in Samir Onkar's, who plays the role of Samarth on the show, birthday in a grand way.



Take a look below.