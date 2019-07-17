News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi deck up for Sawan Milan

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved longest running television soaps. For its storyline, the show has managed to captivate the audience for a long time. The show features Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles of Kartik and Naira respectively.  

The show is currently witnessing some major twists and turns and we are sure fans have been waiting with bated breath to see their favourite couple Kaira reunite on-screen. However, while that looks a little difficult currently, Kartik and Naira will be seen celebrating Sawan Milan in the show.

For the particular track, Mohsin sported a grey coloured kurta and off white pyjama, while Shivangi donned a blue coloured lehenga choli. The duo looks beautiful in the pictures. Will they meet during the Sawan Milan is yet to be seen. In the meanwhile, take a look at the pictures: 

