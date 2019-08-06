News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohsin Khan spends quality time with family

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one of the most popular television actors. He has acted in shows like Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He is currently winning hearts with his portrayal of Kartik Goenka in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actor is an active social media user; he regularly posts something for his fans. Going by his posts, one can say that he is a family man. Despite his hectic schedule, he makes it a point to spend quality time with his family and this time was no different. Mohsin on his recent off-day was out to spend quality time with his family which includes his parents, his sister, and his younger brother. The actor donned a white shirt and a camouflage jacket with black denim making for a handsome picture.

