Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is set to witness another new entry

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Dec 2017 12:59 PM

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about actor Nikhil Sharma entering in Director’s Kut Production’s popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The series that airs on Star Plus, is set to unfold some major twists in its forthcoming episodes where misunderstandings will grow between Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi).

We hear, the show is set to witness another entry soon.

Our source informs us that, “Actress Dimcy Aggrawal, will soon be entering Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She will be introduced as Naira’s friend, Sakshi. She will help Naira in sorting out her misunderstandings with Kartik.”

Dimcy was last seen in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

We tried reaching out to Dimcy but she remained unavailable.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.

