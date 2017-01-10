Hot Downloads

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' shoot gets stalled

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jan 2017 06:22 PM

Shooting for a particular ring exchange sequence on the sets of "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" took a while for the crew to pull off as the rings went missing.

"We were all set to roll when in between the shot the actors realised that the ring boxes given to them were empty," said a source close to the show.

The source added: "There was an immediate chaos on the set because we had to shoot the sequence and had a lot of things planned around it. Each and everybody present on the set of the show started hunting for them. It took us about 45 minutes to finally find the rings, after which we resumed shoot."

At present, the current track focuses on wedding of Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan). The show is aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)

