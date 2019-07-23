Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team pose for THIS picture; Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi look gorgeous

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running shows. The television soap is being admired by audience for its storyline. It features Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles of Kartik and Naira respectively. The show is now up for high voltage drama.

Yes, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon be witnessing a major drama with Kartik and Vedika's (Pankhuri Awasthy) engagement ensuing, while Naira is in Udaipur to get her medical reports. In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness that Kartik will get a hint of Naira being alive after she logs into an email account, password of which was only known to Kartik and Naira.

Pankhuri took to social media and shared a BTS video from on-location where the team seems to be shooting for the engagement sequence. Mohsin too re-shared a group picture with his colleagues where he is seen along with Pankhuri and other family members of the show. On the other hand, Shivangi too shared a boomerang with her on-screen son Kairav, played by Tanmay.

Check out the pictures right here.

<img alt="" class="media-image" height="724" data-cke-saved-src="https://cdn.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/large/public/mohsinshivangi_3.jpg?itok=Y11_MxQK" src="https://cdn.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/large/public/mohsinshivangi_3.jpg?itok=Y11_MxQK" text-align:="" center;"="" title="" width="531">