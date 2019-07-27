Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Vansh gets Kairav to Goenka house

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Vedika, Vansh and Gayu shopping together. Vedika asked Gayu to be with her when she bought the engagement accessories. Vedika wanted to buy a gift for Kartik. Gayu unwillingly stayed with her. Naira got emotional on seeing Kartik and Vedika’s wedding invite card. She cried in front of Pallavi. Pallavi told her that the blood clot issue wasn’t affecting Kairav, he was free from such an illness. She checked Naira’s reports. She told Naira that she had to get Kairav undergo some more tests. Naira got happy that Kairav had no problem. She was worried that Kairav would also suffer like her. She asked Kairav to undergo the tests. She sent him for the tests. Kairav soon came back. Pallavi asked her to wait until she got the reports. Naira and her friend took Kairav to the same shopping mall. She passed some time to get back to the hospital. Kairav asked her why she wasn’t taking him to dad.

Naira told him that they had to buy a gift for Kairav. Naira asked him to buy anything for his dad. Kairav got happy and asked her when they will meet Kartik. He liked a jacket. He met Vansh there, who chose the same jacket. They both fought for the jacket. They found many jackets of similar brand. They became friends. Vansh and Kairav praised Kartik’s looks and had fun. Gayu got happy seeing Kairav and found him cute. She thought Vansh had made a new friend. Vansh and Kairav talked of Kartik, unaware that they were talking about the same person. Gayu and Naira got close, but had a hit and miss. Vansh asked Kairav to show his dad’s picture. Kairav didn’t have any picture with him. He asked Vansh to show his brother’s picture if he had. Vansh showed Kartik and his picture in the key chain.

Kairav identified Kartik and told him that Kartik was his dad. Vansh couldn’t believe this. Kairav told that he wasn’t lying. Vansh told Kairav that Kartik’s wife was Naira, who was dead now, Kartik couldn’t be his dad. Kairav told Vansh that his mum’s name was Tina, but Kartik was his dad. Vansh asked Kairav to prove his word. He wanted to take Kairav home with him to make him meet Kartik. Kairav knew Naira will never lie to him. He agreed to meet Kartik. Naira saw Kairav going out with Vansh. She called him to stop. Vansh and Kairav left in the car. They had a talk about Kartik on the way. Kairav told Vansh that he had spent time with Kartik in Goa. Vansh showed the gift given by Kartik. Naira followed Kairav. She didn’t know where he was going. She rushed after him and found the car going towards Goenka mansion.

Vansh got Kairav to Goenka house and took him inside. Naira felt emotional that she had come back home after a long time. Kairav liked the decorative lights a lot. He told Vansh that the house was really nice. Vansh told him that there was a grand party in the house. Kairav wanted to party with Kartik. Dadi was happy that happiness had finally come to her house. She didn’t know about Kairav. Kairav met Kartik and hugged him. Naira sent her friend to pick Kairav, but he refused to go with her. He asked her to bring Naira in front there. Kartik introduced Kairav to Vedika and Gayu. He told Vedika that he used to meet Kairav in Goa. Kartik saw Naira’s picture and got emotional. He decided to not let Kairav go until his mother came home. Naira stayed hidden and wished Kairav to come to her. Kairav meant a lot to Kartik. Kartik and Kairav spent time. Vedika liked Kairav and respected Kartik’s decision.