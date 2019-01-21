Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain actress Mohena Kumari Singh to get hitched soon!

MUMBAI: Mohena Kumari Singh, who is currently seen as Keerti in the soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, is geared up to begin the new chapter of her life. She is all set to tie the knot soon.

The television actress has confirmed the development to a publication.

Mohena, who is also known for dance reality show Dance India Dance and serial Dil Dostii Dance, has shared with the daily that she will get married in the next two months, and that post marriage, she will be taking a long break.

The actress, according to reports, will get engaged in the second week of the month of February.

Last year, news about her marriage was doing rounds of social media. There were also reports that her roka ceremony had taken place in Madhya Pradesh in October 2018.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.