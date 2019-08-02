Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pankhuri Awasthy REACTS to TROLLING

MUMBAI: Pankhuri Awasthy is a popular TV actress, who has worked in several shows. She is known for her roles in Razia Sultan, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, and Suryaputra Karn among others. She is currently seen in the long-running soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.



The actress is playing the role of Vedika in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As per the track, Vedika has entered the show post the five-year leap and she has been staying at Goenka house. After Dadi's wish, Vedika and Kartik are all set to get married. Unfortunately, Pankhuri is receiving a lot of hate comments for playing the particular character which is getting close to Kartik in the show. However, the actress is taking it in her stride. Fans of the show are attacking Pankhuri for her character's track and the trolling is so intense that her co-stars Niyati Joshi and Samir Onkar took to their social media handles to clap back at the haters. Now, in an interview to media, Pankhuri revealed that she is unmoved by the hate comments. She said that it does hurt her but she has to be strong and take it in her stride.