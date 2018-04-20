Home > Tv > Tv News
Yeh Rishta Spoiler: Naira catches Suhana red handed

20 Apr 2018 03:48 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Directors Kut) currently airs a Looteri Dulhan track. Suhana is conning the Goenka family under the pretext of getting married however, she will now be caught red handed.

According to our information, in the upcoming the track during a wedding ceremony, Suhana will spike everyone’s drink, as a result of which everyone will start losing consciousness. In fact, when Naira (Shivangi Joshi) will fall down, Suhana will confess everything. She will also take the keys from Daadi and run to the lockers to rob the money and run.

However, things will take a drastic twist. While everyone falls unconscious, Luv and Kush, who will have been put to bed will wake up and wake up Naira. She, under semi-consciousness will ask the two kids to get her camphor for her to gain alertness and will then call the cops.

After Suhana and the family rob the locker, they will find everyone awake and will be arrested by the police too. Consequently, the lootera dulhan track will come to a conclusion and a new drama will be introduced in the longest running daily soap.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more spoilers and updates from your TV show

