Yeh Rishta update: Kaira’s romantic dream sequence to take you in a magic world

The breezy summer is surely making us dreamy!

And guess what, the lovely weather will make your favourite couple Kaira travel to the world of magic and romance.

All these while, audience has seen Kartik (c) flying off to a dream world imaging some of the best love sequence. And now it’s time for the couple to take off to their magical land together in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Directors Kut)!

Viewers have already seen Naira (Shivangi Joshi) trying her best to get Kartik closer to his father and his family. After managing to convince him to live with his joint family, she has also been successful to get Kartik join his father’s business.

And with some happiness seeping in their life, we will witness a dream sequence which Kaira as a couple will imagine. After numerous dreams of Kartik, his fantasies will finally come true.

The best thing is that Naira and Kartik will be dressed as Jasmine and Alladin, the popular Disney characters!

Awww!!!

The Arabic setup with curtains, moon and lamps will have Kaira romancing on the clouds.

Doesn’t it seem surreal???

Catch the episode soon on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!!

When we spoke to Mohsin he confirmed the development with us.