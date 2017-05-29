Hot Downloads

Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet

quickie
Abigail Pande

I would like to fly: Abigail Pande

more quickie Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Yeh Rishta update: Kaira’s romantic dream sequence to take you in a magic world

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 May 2017 06:46 PM

The breezy summer is surely making us dreamy!

And guess what, the lovely weather will make your favourite couple Kaira travel to the world of magic and romance.

All these while, audience has seen Kartik (c) flying off to a dream world imaging some of the best love sequence. And now it’s time for the couple to take off to their magical land together in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Directors Kut)!

Viewers have already seen Naira (Shivangi Joshi) trying her best to get Kartik closer to his father and his family. After managing to convince him to live with his joint family, she has also been successful to get Kartik join his father’s business.

And with some happiness seeping in their life, we will witness a dream sequence which Kaira as a couple will imagine. After numerous dreams of Kartik, his fantasies will finally come true.

The best thing is that Naira and Kartik will be dressed as Jasmine and Alladin, the popular Disney characters!

Awww!!!

The Arabic setup with curtains, moon and lamps will have Kaira romancing on the clouds.

Doesn’t it seem surreal???

Catch the episode soon on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!!

When we spoke to Mohsin he confirmed the development with us.

Tags > Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan, Directors Kut, Shivangi Joshi,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top