Yeh Rishta Update: Kartik ‘shocked’ to know of his family’s involvement in Akshara’s death

Star Plus’ popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director’s Kut) is spreading its effervescence with its pulsating story line!!

Of course, with the story inching towards the wedding of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi), the curiosity will be doubled now!!

However, amidst the wedding ambience, a gripping drama will soon unfold that will leave the audience in shock!!

That will be of Kartik getting to know of Akshara’s (Hina Khan) real murderer!!

OMG!!

Yes, there will come a sequence wherein Kartik will get to know of his cousin sister Mansi (Shriya Sharma) being the real culprit behind Akshara’s accident.

As per a reliable source, “Kartik will also find out that the person he adored the most in his family, that is his chacha, Akhilesh Goenka (Ali Hassan) would have known about his daughter Mansi’s involvement in Akshara’s death, and he would have actually tried his level best to save Mansi from getting exposed. Also, Kartik will know that his chachi Surekha (Shilpa Raizada) too would have been aware of this mishap.”

With this, Kartik will be in a major dilemma whether to tell it to Naira or not!!

Also, he will be very livid with his family members for hiding the truth before Naira.

Will Kartik be able to open up his family’s biggest secret to Naira? How will Kartik – Naira relationship pan out now?

We buzzed the actors, but they remained unavailable.

Get to see this huge drama amidst the wedding scenario in Yeh Rishta.