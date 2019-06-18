News

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Abir saves everyone from the kidnappers

18 Jun 2019 10:44 AM

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Kunal warning Sapan to not harm his brother. Abhir refused handing over his land to him. Sapan told Abhir to call his mother. Mishty couldn’t find Kunal, Kuhu, and Abhir so she used the location tracker to find them. She informed the cops about the kidnapping. Sapan put the gun on Kuhu’s head to which Kunal warned to leave her or else he will not spare Sapan. Mishty arrived at the secret spot.

Abhir spotted Mishty and pretended to sign the papers to distract Sapan. Meanwhile, Mishty tried to untie Kuhu but she started making noises. Mishty and Kuhu faked being in an argument to give Abhir a chance to attract Sapan. Prithvi, Abhir’s friend, arrived there and attacked Sapan. Sapan got the gun but Mishty tried to snatch it away from him. Abhir hit Sapan and saved everyone.

Kuhu got a panic attack thinking about the previous event, Kunal calmed her down. Everyone headed back to home. Abhir was furious at Mishty but Mishty couldn’t understand the reason. Mishty asked the reason for his angry to which Abhir replied that she didn’t listen to him and put her life in danger. 

