Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Abir Proposed to Mishty

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jun 2019 11:10 AM
MUMBAI: The episode starts with Abir  giving courage to the NGO ladies to fight against the goons in the camp. Mishty joined the fight with some wall paint. Kuhu came to meet Kunal and together they traveled to the educational camp which excited Kuhu.
 
Manju sought Mishty’s advice to propose to her boyfriend. To which she replied that she cannot help since she’s never been in love. Abhir expressed his views by saying that love should never be forced but experienced with all heart.
 
Abhir and Mishty enjoy each other’s company whilst painting the walls. Nidhi told Meenakshi that since society had started talking she should find the perfect one for Kunal. Rajshri called Mishty to know her location. She got relieved when she heard that Mishty is unaware of the IT raid. Kuhu asked Kunal to take a break to which he agreed. They stopped and enjoyed drinks.
 
Meanwhile, Manju told Abhir to propose to Mishty to let her know how to propose a guy.
Abhir knelt down and enacted to propose Mishty with flowers. Kunal and Kuhu came there at the very moment. 
