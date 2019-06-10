News

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Kuhu confronts Mishti for dating Abeer secretly

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jun 2019 04:00 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is all set to unfold some interesting drama in its upcoming episode.     

Loyal audience of the show know how Kunal (Ritvik Arora) stops the raid process as Abeer asks him to help Maheshwari family.   

Kunal meets Kuhu and sorts the mess up but gets shocked to know that Abeer and Mishti are together.

Kunal and Kuhu decide to meet Abeer and Mishti where they get to witness the biggest shocker of their life. They witness Abeer proposing to Mishti. 

Without thinking much, Kuhu confronts Mishti for dating Abeer secretly.

However, Mishti rubbishes off the rumours and unfolds the reality to Kuhu.

Will Kuhu believe Mishti’s words?

