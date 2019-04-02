Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Mishti demands to know more about Kunal, Rajshri tensed

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Star Plus popular show, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke viewers will get to see some developments as Mishti (Rhea Sharma) demands to know more about Kunal (Ritvik Arora), Rajshri tensed.



It was earlier seen that Meenakshi (Rupal Patel) chooses Mishti for Kunal not Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam).



On the other side, Abeer Kunal Kuhu Mishti gets shocked but Mishti does not reject the alliance.



Also, Abeer says to Mishti not to accept the proposal but Mishti does not pay any heed as she cannot take any step against her Badi Maa aka Rajshri.



Watch this space for more updates