News

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Mishti demands to know more about Kunal, Rajshri tensed

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Apr 2019 04:56 PM
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Star Plus popular show, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke viewers will get to see some developments as Mishti (Rhea Sharma) demands to know more about Kunal (Ritvik Arora), Rajshri tensed.

It was earlier seen that Meenakshi (Rupal Patel) chooses Mishti for Kunal not Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam).

On the other side, Abeer Kunal Kuhu Mishti gets shocked but Mishti does not reject the alliance.

Also, Abeer says to Mishti not to accept the proposal but Mishti does not pay any heed as she cannot take any step against her Badi Maa aka Rajshri.

Watch this space for more updates
Tags > #Director'sKutProduction, #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe, #RheaSharma, #RitvikArora, #StarPlus, #RajanShahi, #DKP, #KaveriPriyam, #ShaheerSheikh, #upcomingepisode, #spoilerupdate, #writtenupdate, Kunal Kuhu Mishti, Kaveri Priyam, Ritvik Arora, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Rhea Sharma, Rupal Patel, Star Plus, Rajshri, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Musical Women Empowerment with Nisha JamVwal

Musical Women Empowerment with Nisha JamVwal
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Ansha Sayeed
Ansha Sayeed
Shweta Salve
Shweta Salve
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni

past seven days