Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Mishty is suspicious

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Abir bringing the lehenga for Ketki. He is praised by everyone for managing everything so well. Mishty is back at the Maheshwari house and is quite tensed about the temple incident where she accidentally ended up seeing Ved with another girl.



Rajshri comes to Mishty and asks the reason for her worry. Mishty asks her if it is crucial to speak the truth or not. Rajshri guides her by saying that by speaking truth everything falls into place. Meanwhile, Rajvansh family prays for Ketki’s happy future.



Mishty calls at Rajvansh house to have a word with Abir. Ketki’s mother avoids giving the call to Abir.



Mishty decides to find out the truth about Ved. Parekh family invites Maheshwari family for the wedding. Mishty adds that we should go to the wedding, Rajshri and others also support her. Kuhu gets angry on Mishty for stealing all the attention.



Mishty calls Kunal and inquires about Ketki’s wedding. Mishty remains unsure about everything. Kuhu overhears her conversation. Mishty and Kuhu come to Rajvansh house to be with Ketki. Ved and his family come to Rajvansh house.



Mishty tells Kuhu that Ved is already married but Kuhu does not believe that. Mishty then comes to Abir and tells him she needs to share something important with him.