Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Naman is framed

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Mishty being happy to see Abir back. Abir says before the completion of goddhana, he will tell the truth to Kunal. Naman is asked to go to a separate room by a waiter, Laxman prepares everything. Meenakshi makes an announcement that she will perform Sitar for the goddhana. The chandelier is about to fall on Meenakshi but she is saved by Mishty who rushes towards her in time.



Rajshri freaks out. Abir volunteers to inspect the cause of the chandelier falling. Naman exits the room. Abir puts the blame on Naman as he sees grease marks on his clothes. To support Naman , Meenakshi acts. Naman claims to have no involvement in the incident and requests to leave. He informs that a waiter intructed him to go to the lever room.



Naman is taken to the police station by Shaurya. Naman informs that they tried to frame him in Naitiks’s murder before too. Rajshri counters by saying that he attempted to kill Naitik. Mishty is confronted by Kunal for hiding the truth from him. Mishty informs that she didn’t know the truth about Naman. She questions Kunal on hiding his engagement from her.



Kunal confesses that Abir was the one to send gifts and balloons to her on his behalf. Kunal admits that he doesn’t want to waste his time in marital courtship. Kunal tells Mishty that he has forgiven her and that is why she should attend the goddhana.