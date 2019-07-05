Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir advises Kunal

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Abir texting Mishti and joking. Kunal asks to whom are you talking now. Abir says Mishti, about you and Kuhu, tell me if you like her, you said that everything is fine, won’t you tell me the truth. Kunal says the truth is nothing is sorted; Kuhu’s family is considering another guy for her. Abir asks what. Mishti comes to the room. Kuhu asks did you lock me. Mishti shuts the door and asks her not to shout. Kuhu taunts her. Mishti says you think Kunal will run away with you, Kunal is an Indian boy, they are always staying with their mom for their whole lives, you should understand this. Kuhu gets angry.

Mishti says we will see either you or your Dragon Saas, who is the bigger villain, I went to Rajvansh house to talk to Abir, he was with his Nanu, I didn’t talk to him. Kunal says I don’t want Kuhu not to marry anyone whom she doesn’t like, she loves me. Abir asks do you like her, let her go if you don’t love her, you can neither tell mom nor Kuhu’s family, then let her move on. Kunal asks what if I say I will marry Kuhu, the fact is…. I thought I would never be able to love anyone after Shweta, I love you all in family, I was shaken up when Shweta came, I realized that Kuhu felt bad with Shweta’s return so I felt bad. Abir says it means you care for Kuhu, if you don’t want her to marry someone else, you have to give her a commitment when your heart says. Kunal thinks you all are my commitment, I am doing this for you all. Kuhu asks Mishti to just shut up. Mishti says I won’t let you run away and make this family fall apart. She thinks to message Abir and stops. She thinks he has disturbed everything, I never thought of love, this can affect our friendship, he likes me, how?

It’s morning, Mishti gets ready. Abir calls her. She sees the video call and quickly takes care of her hair. Abir asks why did you not call. She says you said you are busy, you didn’t call, I felt like someone else had sent that message. He says seems like you were busy. She says yes, Kuhu tried to run away. He asks what, you should have called me. She says she is at home, I stopped her somehow. He says I think Kunal likes Kuhu. She asks why he doesn’t say something. He says one has to realize it, Kuhu got another alliance now. She asks how do you know. She says Kuhu told Kunal and Kunal told me, he looks upset. She says it means Kunal has something in heart for Kuhu. He says yes, but your family won’t accept Kunal. She asks will it be right to hurt them. He asks won’t you fight for your love. She asks what will I do. He says I will do everything and explain them, I will do anything and won’t sacrifice my love if it is destined for me, what if my lover doesn’t stand by me, I will think she never loved me, so Kunal has to talk to mum himself. She says yes, we won’t have much time, Chauhans would be coming.

Ketki asks where is everyone. Nanu gives the breaking news. Abir comes. She asks what’s happening here. Abir says just follow my lead and you will know what’s going on. Kunal comes. Abir says I will tell a word and then you tell me any word that comes in your mind. Kunal comes and says Kuhu on hearing word rainbow… Parul asks what did you just say, Kunal. Kunal says not done Abir. Nanu says you just said Kuhu. Jasmeet says Kuhu is very lucky. Varsha says it’s not necessary that this proposal is right for her. Rajshri says Kunal wasn’t right for Kuhu. Vishwamber says we don’t know much about Kunal but we know his mum, she won’t let Kuhu stay in peace.

Mishti asks Kuhu not to do anything, Kunal had a sleepless night, it’s just for tonight, he will convince his mom, don’t take her name. Kunal says I told you everything. Abir asks what will happen if you hide it. Kunal says I don’t have to tell anything. Abir says let Kuhu get married to someone else, Kunal will have sleepless nights. Ketki says wow, Kunal and Kuhu are just perfect for each other. Meenakshi comes home. Kunal stops seeing her. Mishti says we could never be friends and we will never be. Kuhu says we shall pretend once again. Meenakshi asks do you want to say anything else to shock me, that gives me a heart attack. She asks Kunal to let her finish. She asks does anyone really care for me. Abir says when you rejected Kuhu and found a new bride, she was equally shocked, what about that. Nanu says yes, this would have not happened if you didn’t change the alliance. Meenakshi asks can this problem get solved by blaming me, did I create this problem. Kunal says I realized that Maheshwaris are fixing Kuhu’s alliance; you want me to stay happy right. She scolds him. She says you go and ask her family if they are ready for this alliance, only then you all talk to me. She goes. Abir says we will talk to mum tomorrow, Kuhu needs you now.

Kuhu apologizes to everyone and says I promise I will get ready on time. Mishti asks her to take time to know Saurav. Rajshri says yes, we won’t go against your wish. Varsha says promise that you will give a chance to this relation. Kuhu nods. Kunal gets ready. He thinks of Kuhu. He thinks sorry Kuhu, Abir is more important to me than my friendship.

Kuhu checks her phone. Mishti says don’t worry, I will meet Abir and sort it out. Kuhu says sometimes I feel you really care for me, then I realize that you don’t even like me. Mishti says we are family. Abir sees the painting and covers it up. He hides it. Meenakshi says Kunal is hiding things from me. Abir says we keep secrets from loved ones for two reasons, thinking it may hurt them or if we think that their response would hurt us. Meenakshi says my words always hurt you, right. He says we shall talk about Kunal, if Kunal told you that he wanted to marry Kuhu, would you agree to him, Shweta is back, she is trying to trap Kunal again, good thing is Kunal is worried for Kuhu’s alliance, not Shweta, consider Kuhu once, she is a good girl. She says you will never understand. She leaves.