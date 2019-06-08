Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke : Abir apologizes to Mishti

MUMBAI: The Episode starts with Abir saying shayari about friendship and asking Mishti to forget whatever happened. Dheere dheere….plays…. Abir says you are saying anything when I won today, Mishti, at least for the sake of our friendship, say something. She says congrats you won, our friendship failed to truth. He says I know you are angry and you have a right, you felt Kunal did all this, I didn’t know you will run away from problems, I will never lie to you, ever, I promise, do anything you want, break this friendship if you want, I will keep it, I don’t make relations to break. He goes. Yeh rishte the…plays…

Meenakshi gets happy seeing Kunal. Parul asks him why did he go this way on bike, he shouldn’t be annoyed with them. Nidhi asks where did you go, sorry to hurt your heart. Meenakshi says we will talk later. Kunal says I sold the bike. He gives money to Nidhi. He says I promise this won’t happen again. Parul prays. Abir sees her and smiles. He asks Nidhi to count money well. Nidhi asks Meenakshi is she upset with her now. Meenakshi says no.

Nidhi says say complete sentence. Meenakshi says I m not upset with you. Nidhi says sorry. Nanu hugs Kunal and says Abir is enough to run away, you don’t learn this, heart gets stronger after it breaks. Abir jokes on his old age. Nanu says I m a teenager bro. Kunal says you all are with me, my family is most imp for me, I promise I won’t upset you. Meenakshi says nothing is imp than family. Nidhi says now we have no annoyance. Meenakshi says I can’t see my sons separated. She goes to bless them. Atul comes to call them. He says your NGO lady has come. Abir goes. Kuhu looks for her bracelet. She says Mishti won’t throw it. She gets the bracelet and smiles. Mishti asks why did you throw it, who gave it to you, tell me, else I will tell Varsha.

Kuhu gets angry on her. Mishti says you have to tell me. The ladies tell Abir about the big loss at NGO. Abir says camp site isn’t ready yet, I will go there and manage everything. The lady says Mishti has all the details of kids. Abir says she won’t go for our work. Nanu comes and says she will go, you all prepare the work. They go. Abir asks why did you make this promise. Nanu says I know she is upset but she will come just make a try. Mishti asks what are you hiding from everyone. Kuhu says stay away from this. Mishti takes the bracelet and runs. Kuhu runs after her. Jasmeet hears music. Mishti says tell me fast. Kuhu says give my bracelet. Someone comes for Mishti. Abir says I m going, school construction stopped.

Kunal asks why do you go for small things, we have money… Nanu says bank balance, property, what do you have. Abir says Meenakshi and her son. Parul says Abir is going for good work. She does aarti. Nanu jokes. Kunal says Abir has everything, he can’t pray for anything else. Abir says I want to ask for one thing. Kuhu says I will receive this letter. She asks Mishti what’s inside the letter. Mishti says I don’t know. Kuhu says its Abir’s letter, did he fire you from work. She reads about the school and camp project. Kuhu says I lost my job, why didn’t she lose her job. Rajshri says Mishti won’t go anywhere. Vishwamber looks on. Nanu comes to give courage to Abir. Abir asks him to relax.

He asks Nanu to open his new phone. He says its mine, so that she talks to me. Mishti talks to the lady. The lady gets confused with details. Mishti asks how shall I explain you. The lady asks her to come. Mishti says sorry I can’t come. Abir calls Mishti and gets number busy. Nanu says she will come, have faith. Mishti says I should give this file to them, those kids shouldn’t suffer, I think I should go, people will keep talking, I have to think what’s imp, people’s taunts or those kids. Vishwamber looks on smiling. Nidhi says we will play Antakshari. Nanu says I will become your partner Kunal. Kunal says I have to make imp call.

Meenakshi says we should spend time. Nidhi says none will have phone. Kunal takes Nanu’s phone. Nanu says I m senior citizen. Kaushal says you were acting like teenagar, bro. Meenakshi says let it be. Nanu says my phone has Abir’s recording. Kunal and everyone tease Nanu and ask what’s in this phone. Kuhu asks where is my bracelet. Jasmeet says you are still finding bracelet, I heard everything, you lied to me before, not now. Kuhu thinks where did Mishti go. She says what was written in letter. Jasmeet says you know she went to Abir. Rajshri says no, she can’t go against my wish, call her.

Mishti reaches bus stand and calls the lady. Rajshri asks where did Mishti go. Jasmeet says Mishti wasn’t at home before, she likes to run away. Rajshri says call Vishwamber. She turns and sees Vishwamber. She says Mishti… He says I know, she went to bus stand, I asked her to go, she went to help orphan kids, our fight can’t be imp than those kids. Abir sees Mishti in mirror and asks did she really come. They see each other. Dheere dheere….plays… Flower falls over them. Abir gets happy.