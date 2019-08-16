Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir enters Mishti's room and hugs her

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kuhu coming to meet Kunal. She begs Kunal to not call off the wedding. Abir, Meenakshi and Parul arrive there. Abir stops Kuhu from crying and begging like this and assures her that they won't cancel the marriage. Abir tells Meenakshi that whatever happened should not affect Kuhu and Kunal's marriage. He tells her that the Maheshwari family also could've asked about who Kunal's father is but they didn't because they respect their privacy. He tries to convince Meenakshi but she takes Kuhu to talk to her privately. Later, Maheshwari family is worried where Kuhu is when Meenakshi and Parul enter with Kuhu. Meenakshi places a condition before Vishambhar for the marriage to happen. She demands that Mishti should be nowhere near the wedding or else she will not let Kunal get married to Kuhu. Mishti comes downstairs and tells them that she anyway is going to Mumbai to stay with her friend for a while.



After Meenakshi and Parul leave, Mishti takes her bag and walks out too. Vishambhar stops her and asks her to take a flight tomorrow morning as it is too late at night for her to leave right now. He also tells her that she was her pride and she has shattered that pride today. Mishti goes to her room and texts Meenakshi thanks for keeping her promise. She sits at the window sobbing. Later, she feels like she saw Abir in the compound. She thinks maybe she's just imagining it because after today Abir would never want to see her again. But later, Abir enters Mishti's room through the window and hugs her. Mishti tries to send him away but Abir persistently asks her who is pressuring her into doing all of this. Mishti thinks for a while about revealing the truth to Abir but stops herself. She walks away.



Later, Kunal talks to Meenakshi about cutting all ties with the Maheshwari's. Meenakshi tells him that Mishti had once rejected him, now it's his turn to reject her whole family. Mishti prays to God to help her family tomorrow as she won't be there for them. Next day, Jasmeet asks the priest to say as many prayers as he can so that today's day goes smoothly without any drama. The priest tells her that God controls everything and if you have faith in him, he will never disappoint you. Mishti feels upset for everything she did and prays to God that everything goes smoothly. She hopes for a miracle to happen so that she gets to be a part of the wedding. She believes that only Abir can do such a miracle.