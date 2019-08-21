Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir thanks Parul for helping him get to the truth

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kuhu and the Maheshwari family getting worried about the baraat not arriving. Jasmeet is paranoid because she knows how Meenakshi is. Meanwhile, Parul confronts Meenakshi on why she made Kunal runaway. She begs her to not do this with Kuhu. Kuhu decides to call Devika since nobody else is picking up her call. Yashpal asks Devika to pick up the call and talk to Kuhu. Both of them compliment Kuhu and pretend that everyone is normal. They say that to match up to her beauty Kunal needs extra time to get ready. Kuhu and everyone else feel relieved after talking to them. Parul asks Meenakshi to call Kunal back. Meenakshi tells Parul that it is necessary to shatter the pride of Maheshwari's who rejected and insulted her son. As Meenakshi walks away she sees that Abir was standing behind and hearing every word she said.

Abir thanks Parul for helping him get to the truth. He tells Meenakshi that if she doesn't call Kunal back in 15 minutes he promises to expose her truth in front of everyone. He leaves and walks out of the house. Mishti is still near the house and sees Abir as her car drives away. She stops the car and calls out to Abir but she couldn't find him across the road. Parul prays to God and sobs alone. Meenakshi comes and hugs her. She asks Parul to help her handle Abir. Parul agrees to help only on one condition. She asks her to bring Kunal back. Meenakshi disagrees but Parul reminds her that this is a sin that Kunal is committing. She equates his behaviour to his father's. Meenakshi is adamant on not bringing Kunal back. So Parul reminds her that as per Abir's promise she only has 10 minutes left.

Meenakshi is unaffected by her threats and asks Parul what will she do. She tells her that if she has a problem with Kuhu being illegitimate then even Kunal is illegitimate. She tells her that she will exercise her rights as Kunal's mother and for once openly admit that Kunal is her son. Abir walks to the Maheshwari house and calls Meenakshi. He tells her that if she doesn't call Kunal back he will go in and tell everyone the truth. Also, after that he will leave the house too. Kaushal and Atul tell Abir that they checked all the houses of Kunal's friends but he was nowhere to be found. Kuhu calls Abir and he lies to her that the procession is taking some time. He asks Atul and Kaushal to help him.