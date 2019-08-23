Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir waits outside helpless as Mishti is stuck

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kunal very hesitantly performing the garland ceremony. Kuhu is extremely happy and enthusiastic. Abir sees Vishambhar standing alone and approaches him. Vishambhar asks him to help him send some photos to Mishti from his phone. Abir gets to know that Mishti is currently at the airport as per Meenakshi's instructions. Abir apologizes to Vishambhar on behalf of everyone and thinks Mishti should be here for the wedding. After Vishambhar leaves, Yashpal tells Abir that Mishti's flight has not taken off yet and he still can get to her.

Mishti receives the photos and feels happy for Kuhu. She feels bad about the fact that her and Abir's story ended even before it began. She still hopes for a miracle. Abir and Yashpal see that there are no drivers to take Abir to the Airport. Abir gets an idea and decides to ride the horse to the airport. He wants to change the story and give Mishti her dreamy happy ending with her prince charming arriving on a white horse. Mishti still looks around hoping Abir would come and stop her at the last minute. Meanwhile, Kuhu asks Kunal why is he so quiet. As the next ritual is about to begin, Rajshri asks Kunal if he wants Varsha to accompany him. Kunal leaves angrily saying that his mother will help him out. Rajshri asks Meenakshi if something is bothering Kunal. She tells Rajshri that he's just angry on her and is making a big issue out of a small problem.

Later, Mishti loses her boarding pass as someone pushes her and it falls down. She begins to look for it around. Abir requests the security to let him in but they tell him that he needs a ticket. He reaches out for his wallet to buy a ticket but his wallet fell on the road when he was riding the horse. His business card falls out of his pocket and to pick it up he enters through the gate. All the guards catch him and ask him to come outside with them as he is not allowed to be inside without a ticket. He tries to convince them that he is not a threat and he just needs to stop someone from boarding the flight. He tells them that he has an NGO but they don't listen to him. A celebrity named Ellie overhears him and asks the guard if they even read newspapers as Abir Rajvansh and his NGO have been covered so many times by the papers. He mentions Mishti and Ellie gets curious. Ellie tells the guard about him and his work and they let them go till the security checkpoint.

Mishti gets her boarding pass back as a staff finds it. Abir requests on ground staff officer to delay the flight for his love but he disagrees. Ellie knows what to do and takes Abir along. Mishti checks in and proceeds through the gate to board the flight. Abir and Ellie reach late and don't have the permission to go beyond this. Ellie asks Abir to show her Mishti's photo because she can go in and find her. Abir calls out for Mishti through the door and Mishti stops as she hears a faint voice. But she keeps walking as she sees no one behind. Later, Abir enters the gate and asks someone to contact Mishti and tell her that Abir is waiting for her. He looks very worried and starts calling out Mishti's name. People around begin to chant Mishti's name to help Abir find her. Mishti listens to people chanting her name on the walkie talkie of an airhostess. She turns back to leave but the airhostess requests her to board the flight as she has to close the gate. Abir waits outside helpless as Mishti is stuck.