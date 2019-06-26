Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir warns Shweta

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Mishti saying Abir didn’t call me yet. Kuhu thinks Mishti will help me, but she isn’t looking at me. She plays a song. Jiska mujhe tha intezaar….plays…. Mishti wears headphones. Kuhu says sorry. Mishti asks what. Kuhu says come and help me. Mishti says then listen, our family hates Rajvansh family but loves you more, they will agree to you. Kuhu says I want to know Kunal well and he should know me. Abir questions Shweta and says I got everything, where is the guy who dumped you, it means you are lying, how did you know that Kunal’s engagement broke, who has sent you.



Shweta says I really came here to sell the house, look at my house papers. He says you are fake. Kunal doesn’t love you, stay away. She says you are threatening me. He says yes, I can do anything for my brother. Meenakshi says Abir always comes between my works. Shweta says you still think that Kunal loves me. Mishti and Kuhu argue. She asks Kuhu to just do as she says. Abir says Kunal is my brother, none can break our relation. Shweta says someone will surely break your relation. Kuhu does drama. Mishti looks at her. Abir says stay away from Kunal’s life else I will show my true colours. Shweta says I have to stay calm, Om shanti…. I don’t get afraid of you. Meenakshi says foolish girl, she is challenging Abir. Abir says I won’t let anything happen to Kunal. Meenakshi says I know Abir loves Kunal a lot; I also love him and want family to be united. Abir checks washroom and asks why the door is locked, if none is inside, I am checking for your safety. Meenakshi opens the bolt. Abir gets in and checks. Shweta says there is no one, I never lie. Abir says I will show your true colour to Kunal. He goes.



Manager stops Abir and says one who is waiting for you knows you well. Abir says who is waiting for me. Manager shows Mishti. Abir says you here… Mishti says I used the tracking app and came here. He says stalker, you were following me. She says friend, I thought you need a friend. Meenakshi sees Shweta and scolds her. She says Abir is my elder son, he is much smarter than you, just talk to him in accordance, don’t argue with him, he is so clever, he can make you admit all the secrets, you are meeting Kunal tonight. Shweta says yes, I will tell you. Meenakshi goes. Parul comes to Kunal and keeps a glass of juice. Kunal says don’t disturb me, I want to stay alone, I have to work. Parul goes and asks Nanu to see him. Nanu says I will handle him. She goes. He asks what’s up bro. Kunal says not now. Nanu says I know the reason for your problem. Kunal asks Abir? Nanu nods. Shweta messages Kunal.



Abir says Shweta can’t do anything, she is greedy, and she named herself Shweta. Mishti says you mean white. He asks how you came here. She says I am angry thief, I can come anywhere anytime. He likes her swag. She says some love stories are different. Manager asks what, Sufi singers refused to come, how I shall arrange the singers. Abir gets an idea and says I can get Kunal here, can you get Kuhu. Meenakshi asks what happened, are you fine. Parul says yes, you are working so hard these days. Meenakshi says you don’t like lying, tell me the truth. Parul says Kunal.



Nanu says great plan bro. Jugnu asks about the plan, Abir always makes great plans. Nanu says I have a condition; Kunal’s love story plan is good, what about your love story. Abir says I have no time. Nanu says your love story is limited to poetry and paintings. Abir recalls his painting and says you are a genius man, what an idea. Nanu says I will go to Kunal. Parul says Abir told something to Kunal, is Kunal fine. Meenakshi asks do you trust me. Parul says yes. Meenakshi says so keep the trust. Kuhu hides from Varsha. Mishti asks Kuhu to be confident and come. Varsha asks Kuhu what she is doing. Kuhu says phone fell down, I was fixing it. Varsha asks Kuhu to show her bag. Kuhu says Varsha is so doubtful.



Varsha says Kuhu is going to library. Shaurya laughs. Kuhu jokes further. He laughs and says sorry. Mishti says she got overconfident. Shaurya asks Kuhu to give her bag. He sees the books and says I didn’t expect this from you. Kuhu says its Mishti’s books, I have to go and return it. She goes. Shaurya romances Varsha and asks her to come along to the sunshine hotel pub. Varsha refuses. He says it’s a sufi night, come on. Varsha smiles. Manager thanks Abir. Abir says I have to call someone. Mishti asks what the matter is. He goes. She says he is hiding something. Nanu says I am alive, don’t think you are alone. Kunal opens the door and asks Nanu is there any problem.



Nanu acts and says matter is serious. Jugnu says Abir needs your help, he went to dance bar alone. Nanu says that’s pub. Kunal asks why. Nanu says Abir wants to sing there to earn money for NGO. Kunal says he would have told me, these companies and money are of him also. Nanu says he will not take anyone’s help, you should support him. Kunal gets Shweta’s messages. He says don’t worry, I will go. Nanu thinks Kunal worried for Abir so much and didn’t think that Abir doesn’t lack money ever. Nanu says I have to tell Abir that Kunal left, now he has to get Kuhu. Meenakshi hears him and says Kuhu.