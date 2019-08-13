Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Ananya executes Mishti’s plan; Parul confronts Meenakshi

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Rajshri telling Abir that she thinks he has found someone for himself and that he should confess to that girl. Abir decides to go talk to Mishti. Mishit on the other hand is sobbing feeling worried about what she’s supposed to do. Abir passes by Mishti but she quickly hides and Abir thinks he’s thinking about Mishti too much. Meanwhile, Parul and Varsha talk about their love for their family. Parul asks Varsha if she can even fight for her family to which she says yes. This makes Parul feel like she too should fight for Kunal against Meenakshi’s plan.

Later, Abir buys Mishti a little gift. He buys her a cute necklace with a mirror to make her feel special. Meanwhile, Mishti asks Ananya to make a request to the families. Ananya goes ahead and proposes to both the families that they have the Haldi ceremony at the Maheshwari house and invite only family members to it. Mishti asked Ananya to do this so that when she reveals Kuhu’s truth tomorrow at least her family won’t have to face the judgment of relatives. Meenakshi overhears this and seems reluctant. She understands that this is one of Mishit’s ideas but she eventually agrees to it.

Later, Parul confronts Meenakshi. She tells her that she overheard her threats to Mishti about ruining her family’s reputation. Meenakshi tells her that she only thinks about Kunal and never about Abir. She asks Parul to not interfere and know her limits. Parul leaves the room crying. Meanwhile, Kuhu is posting all over social media about her wedding diaries. Abir sees this and video calls Mishti. He recites a poem on love for her. Later, Kunal sees Meenakshi crying and gets to know that Parul was talking to her. He goes to Parul’s room and insults her for making his mother cry. Meenakshi stops Kunal from talking so harshly to Parul. She tells Parul that this time she stopped him but next time she won’t. Parul thinks that Meenakshi stooped so low that she asked Kunal to insult her and begins to cry.