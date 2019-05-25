Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Big drama to unfold during Kunal and Misthi's wedding

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular soap, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, is up for high voltage drama.

Misthi is still not aware of Abeer’s feelings for her and is all set to marry Kunal.

Abeer is very much disturbed and leaves the house as he cannot see Misthi’s marriage with someone else.

However, soon Nanu gets to know about Abeer’s feelings for Misthi and creates a situation in which Abeer realizes that he cannot let Misthi marry Kunal.

On the other hand, Misthi’s sister falls in love with Kunal and eagerly wants to get married, but Misthi’s marriage spoils her plans.

Both Abeer and Kuhu join hands to stop the wedding and now they plan to have bride swapping drama.

Will Abeer and Kuhu succeed in their mission?

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.