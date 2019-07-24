Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke gang shows off their swag!

MUMBAI: The Wakhra Swag song from Judgementall Hai Kya has all of us smitten. The song is a rage, and people can’t help but show off their swag on the groovy beats.

And guess what? The team of Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has joined the bandwagon and has flaunted some cool moves.

Take a look at this video shared by lead actor Shaheer Sheikh!

The song is a recreation of rapper Badshah's 2015 song called Wakhra Swag, which was sung by Navv Inder.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and focuses on today's generation and their opinions on age-old customs present in the society with regard to arranged marriages.