Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Kuhu goes missing

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Kunal rejoicing that Abhir didn’t get into an argument with Meenakshi and helping him in selecting colours for his painting. Abhir was shocked to see Kunal acting weirdly. He told Kunal that Kuhu was the only colour in his life, to which, Kunal countered saying she wasn’t just a colour but a whole rainbow.

Mishty and Varsha got worried due to Kuhu’s absence from the house and decided to find her. Abhir was happy to learn about Kunal’s feelings. Meanwhile, Mishty was struggling to find Kuhu. Mishty broke down in tears when Varsha called up to check on Kuhu. Mishty put on a brave face and decided to search for Kuhu. She saw Abhir and hugged him.

Abhir informed Mishty that Kuhu had called to share her concerns. Abhir and Mishty reach the hotel Kuhu was staying at and got worried when they saw Kuhu sitting on the terrace. Kuhu was inebriated and wouldn’t come down even after Abhir and Mishty convince her several times. Abhir successfully brought her down. Mishty told him to confirm Kunal’s feelings so no one was hurt in future. Abhir called up Kunal but he refused to talk since he was in a meeting. He denied Mishty’s request to come over.