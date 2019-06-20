Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Meenakshi and Vishwamber’s argument

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Meenakshi seeing Rajshri at the temple and not entering there. Rajshri says they should leave from here. Vishwamber says they have come to temple and have right on Lord, and they won’t go back. Parul says its abshagun to go back as they have come to pray for Abir. Meenakshi says they will go in to take blessings for Abir, when others broke hearts, Abir joined hearts and made school for the poor kids. Jasmeet says yes, he needed Mishti’s help; Abir could have not done anything without Mishti’s help. Mishti prays. She says Abir isn’t looking at her. She recalls his words and does the same shayari. Abir stops. She holds her ears and apologizes. Abir says get up. She asks if he forgave her. He says on one condition, she won’t say his shayari, it looked like a school kid is saying.

She says she can’t lose him. He says say it again. She says she can’t lose him. Dheere dheere….plays… She says just he is her friend. He smiles and asks her not to break promise now. She asks if they should talk now. He asks if she has any selfish motive behind this. She says it’s about Kuhu, Varsha got to know about Champaner trip, that Kuhu loves Kunal, what will happen when their families know this. Abir says there will be big drama.

Meenakshi says Mishti broke alliance with Kunal and went with Abir by work excuse. Vishwamber says work isn’t an excuse but worship, Mishti helped Abir. Meenakshi asks what type of values she gave her. Abir says problem is big, they have to take little steps to solve it, they don’t know Kunal loves Kuhu or not, they know Kuhu loves him. Mishti says but he likes Kuhu. Abir says he can’t force him for a relation, they can hope there isn’t a big problem. They see Meenakshi arguing. Parul signs Meenakshi that Abir is coming. Meenakshi folds hands and says they have gone through a lot, its better they don’t come in front of each other. Abir looks on. Meenakshi says they are great people, a girl has come from broken family, he gave her love, they will know it when she breaks their house like theirs. Rajshri cries. Abir says Maa… Meenakshi says she is talking here. She says, ‘Rajshri ji, sorry to hurt your heart, we shall leave now.’ Vishwamber says they shouldn’t go, they go in, its best place to end bitterness from heart, they will get peace here, don’t need to stay here because our heart is clean, if a guy isn’t right for our daughter, we won’t feel he is wrong, you are bitter-hearted, Mishti went to fulfill her duty when Abir needed her help, she succeeded and returned home, your house didn’t break, your ego broke, we just know that until Mishti is with us, our family won’t break. Mishti smiles. Vishwamber leaves with his family.

Khushiyaan bhi baaten….plays… Abir gets sad and sees Mishti leaving. Meenakshi and Parul come home. Nanu signs what. Parul goes. Abir comes and signs no to Nanu. Mishti tells everyone about school pics. She says I worked hard, Rajshri didn’t show pics to anyone. Vishwamber says she had shown pic, we are proud of you. Mishti thanks him. She asks Rajshri to always smile. She says we can’t hate anyone forever. Rajshri says yes, hatred can never win. Mishti says yes, love wins. Vishwamber says hatred won’t enter our house, none of us will meet them now.

Mishti stops Varsha. A vase breaks by her hand. Varsha goes. Meenakshi thinks what happened to Abir, he didn’t say anything. She says Abir, Mishti… Abir says I went for a good thing, I have hope now, if any kid opens a school like I did, it will be good, my NGO is selected for an award. He feeds sweets to Meenakshi. Nanu jokes. Abir asks him to have laddoo. He says I m not an ideal son, but I try to become professional like mum; I try to keep emotions away. Nanu says emotions should be there first. Abir says this project was important for me, Mishti was needed there, no more bitterness now. She says sorry, I lost my control; I promise I won’t do this again. Abir says I know you do everything for family’s happiness. Kunal comes and smiles seeing them. Meenakshi says you should have told me that Mishti was with you, I understand. Kunal says so sorry. She says no need to be sorry, Abir is right, no more bitterness, we should celebrate. Parul says I will make tea for everyone. Kuhu looks for Varsha. Jasmeet asks what you are doing. Kuhu says leave me alone.

Jasmeet says fine if you don’t want to tell me anything. She says you go and ask Varsha what happened at the temple, she is talking to Mishti. Kuhu gets Kunal’s call and lies to Jasmeet. Mishti sits joining a vase. Abir calls her. She says it’s important to fix this. Varsha says try this, the broken thing will always have a crack. Mishti says it’s better to have a crack than shattering, if I try, this can get fixed. Kuhu asks what, so much drama. Kunal says there will be drama because of Mishti; mum wants to forget everything and move on. Kuhu says I understand. Kunal says I knew you will understand, I just have you as my friend there, I don’t know if I can keep this friendship. Kuhu asks why we care for Mishti’s life.

Kunal says if she keeps terms with my family, it will matter to me, I want to talk to you, but our friendship is impossible in this situation, it will be a problem if mum sees me. He ends call. Varsha says its foolishness to fight the lost battle. Meenakshi says it’s a small misunderstanding, hatred can never win. Varsha says Kuhu and Kunal’s relation isn’t possible. Kuhu hears them and says impossible, right, I should forget Kunal, if it was about Mishti, none would have said this, she gets first choice always, give her right to call you Maa, even I am not your own daughter. Varsha slaps her and says enough, your relation can’t happen with Kunal, come to talk to me when they get rid of this stubbornness. Kuhu goes. Varsha says let her go. Mishti becomes sad. She gets Abir’s message. Abir writes… I know you need space, when you feel like talking, call your friend.