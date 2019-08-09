Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Meenakshi asks Mishti to reveal the truth about Kuhu’s mother

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Abir falling asleep on Mishit’s lap holding her hand. Meenakshi arrives and gets furious at the state of the house. She tries to wake Nidhi up and ask her who brought alcohol in the house. But drunk Nidhi begins to imitate Meenakshi and make fun of her. She also badmouths about Meenakshi not realizing that she is talking to her. Mishti hears Meenakshi asking about Kunal and Abir. She takes her hand out of Abir’s hand while Meenakshi is walking towards Abir’s room. Meanwhile, Kunal tells Kuhu that he doesn’t love the feeling of love. Meenakshi walks into Abir’s room and sees him asleep. She goes downstairs to check where Kunal is. Jugnu tells her that he has gone to meet Kuhu. She worries about Kunal revealing the truth to Kuhu in his drunken state.

Later, as Kunal is about to tell Kuhu the truth that all of this is a hoax, Meenakshi calls him and asks him to come home immediately. Kunal doesn’t listen to her and switches his phone off. Meenakshi then contacts Jasmeet who catches Kunal and Kuhu spending time together. Meenakshi reaches the Maheshwari house and apologizes for Kunal’s behaviour. She takes Kunal away with her. Next morning, Yashpal wakes Abir up and Abir tells him that Mishti was with him in his room yesterday. Yashpal thinks he must’ve imagined all of it since he was drunk. He asks him if he confessed his love to her. Abir tells him that he couldn’t since he feels like something is holding Mishti back. Yashpal advises him to not wait for anything and take action. Abir decides to profess his love. Suddenly, both of them get a message and they see the video of Nidhi being drunk yesterday and imitating Meenakshi. Nidhi rushes to Yashpal and Abir asking them to save her from Meenakshi’s wrath.

Kunal talks to Meenakshi about last night. Meenakshi reassures him that everything if okay and he in fact made the Maheshwari family believe that he loves Kuhu a lot. Now Mishti will have to certainly follow her commands due to this pressure. Later, Mishti tries calling Abir but he doesn’t pick up. Abir and Yashpal go to Kunal and Meenakshi and take their phones away by distracting them so that Nidhi can delete yesterday’s video from their phone. Jugnu comes and hands Abir his phone saying that Mishti has been calling him since so long. Meanwhile, Mishti is getting anxious. Soon her sister Ananya arrives to surprise everybody in the house. Abir keeps calling her but she doesn’t pick up since Ananya is with her. Ananya asks her to pick up the call teasing her that it must be her boyfriend. Later, Ananya tricks her and picks up the call but it turns out to be Meenakshi on the call. She hands the phone back to Mishti and Meenakshi asks her why she was calling Abir. Meenakshi then demands her to reveal the truth about Kuhu’s mother at the Henna ceremony. Mishti looks worried and scared so Ananya comforts her.