Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Meenakshi comes forward to malign Mishti's character

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Mishti talking to Rajshri about her worries. Rajshri tells her no matter what she does, she will never abandon her. Next day, Kunal plans a surprise for Kuhu but no one is ready to help him. Finally, Parul approaches Kunal and apologizes for yesterday. She asks him to forgive her and give her one last chance. Kunal looks at Meenakshi for approval and then tells Parul what to do.

Later, the Rajvansh family reaches the Maheshwari house. Meanwhile, Mishti is helping Kuhu get ready. She sees the time and decides to start provoking Kuhu to begin with the drama. She insults Kuhu in all ways possible and refuses to help her get ready. As Mishti is about to leave the room in a fit of rage, she sees Varsha passing by. She finds it the perfect opportunity to involve her as well. She begins arguing again with Kuhu. As Varsha intervenes Mishti takes the drama downstairs.

Kunal has asked videographers to make a video of everything. As Mishti and Varsha reach downstairs Mishti yells at Varsha to gather everyone's attention. She makes a scene in front of everyone how every time everyone makes her apologize publicly but nobody ever asks Kuhu to apologize for her mistakes. Enraged Mishti goes on to reveal that she might be adopted but at least she's not an illegitimate child like Kuhu. Everyone is stunned by Mishti's statements. Vishambhar tries to ask Mishti what's wrong and why is she behaving like this. Abir tries to stop Mishti as he thinks she doesn't think the way she is talking right now. Meenakshi comes forward to malign Mishti's character even further. Kunal fights with Mishti for trying to create a scene every time they have a special occasion. Yashpal tries to defend the Maheshwari family by showing Meenakshi how they are standing together as a family and not blaming each other. Meenakshi tells him that if they were so honest why they hid this truth from them. Soon Kuhu's friends arrive and Mishti is surprised to see them as according to her plan nobody except their family members were invited. Kunal had invited Kuhu's friends as per Meenakshi's instructions.